Nolanville police are expected to have arrest warrants for two people suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lumber from a construction site in Nolanville.
“There was a theft of lumber reported from a residential building site in the Bella Charca (neighborhood) at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday,” said Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter.
He said it was a single incident.
Two men allegedly loaded up hundreds of dollars worth of lumber into their red and black pickup truck after work crews had left for the day, but a neighbor was snapping photos, according to media reports.
“The vehicle in the pictures was identified and the lumber was recovered and returned to the owner,” Porter said.
A Nolanville police lieutenant said on Friday morning that police are working to identify the employer of the two suspects. “We expect to have warrants for their arrest by the end of day (Friday,” said Lt. Michael Hatton.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334.
