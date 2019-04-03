Two arrests were made on Monday night near the Killeen Mall after an accident, an official said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm that one person, a passenger in the suspect vehicle, was arrested for two outstanding warrants for another county and has been transported to the Bell County Jail," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. "The driver was taken into custody. The case is still ongoing at this time."
Police detained the two men after an accident, she said previously.
She said police had responded at approximately 8:20 p.m. to a call about a reckless driver traveling westbound on U.S. 190/Interstate 14.
”The vehicle, a gray sedan, took the W.S. Young exit onto the expressway. The suspect driver attempted to take the Killeen Mall entrance, when the driver failed to negotiate the turn and collided into a SUV.”
Two people were in the SUV and one was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with minor injuries.
