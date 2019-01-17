TEMPLE — An arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday by the FME News Service showed a possible connection between a woman arrested in Michigan and the presumed deaths of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.
The Temple Police Department reported a preliminary investigation in rural Oklahoma led Temple detectives to believe two bodies discovered in a wooded area are those of Swearingin , 32, and Scott, 28.
Maya Renee Maxwell, 26, was one of two women who had lived in Bell County arrested Friday in Michigan who has a connection with the Temple Police investigation, the affidavit showed.
Swearingin’s gray Hyundai Genesis was not at his home when the missing person reports were made, the affidavit said. His vehicle was located Jan. 5 in Austin. The investigation continued and led to Maxwell, a person of interest last seen in Swearingin’s vehicle.
A Temple detective interviewed Maxwell, who voluntarily admitted her Jan. 3 involvement in leaving Swearingin’s car in Austin with the hope of concealing it from law enforcement, the affidavit said.
Swearingin and Scott reportedly were last seen at 3 a.m. Jan. 4.
The warrant for Maxwell’s arrest was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Maxwell was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
Maxwell was arrested Friday in Michigan by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, arrest records showed. Bail is expected to be set at $150,000, Garza said. Maxwell is awaiting extradition to Bell County.
Marks’ wife arrested
Also arrested Friday and booked into the same Michigan jail was former Killeen resident Ginell McDonough, 37. She was charged with harboring a fugitive, Muskegon County Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said Wednesday.
McDonough, said to be the wife of Cedric Marks, reportedly hid Marks in her Michigan home from law enforcement from Jan. 5 until his arrest Jan. 8, Roberts said.
Maxwell is reportedly Marks’ girlfriend.
McDonough is held in lieu of $75,000 bail and currently faces no charges in Texas, Roberts said.
Marks, who waived arraignment and will be sent back to Bell County from Michigan, was arrested on a Temple Police arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. The home reported burglarized was Scott’s.
Roberts said the common denominator between Maxwell and McDonough is Marks, 44.
Garza said he could give no further information about Maxwell or McDonough because of the active investigation. He didn’t comment on whether or not the case was connected to Marks.
As of Wednesday, Temple Police had not listed Marks or anyone as a suspect in the two deaths, spokeswoman Ellen Morton said.
McDonough’s Facebook photos from 2011 and 2012 show her and Marks with two young boys. One photo shows Marks in his mixed martial arts fighting gear with two boys who had their eyes blocked out.
McDonough’s Facebook had pictures of Marks that dated back to 2010, and a more recent photo from November 2018 that showed her with two boys earlier identified as Marks’ sons.
Two bodies are found
Two bodies were recovered by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Positive identification of the bodies was to be made by the medical examiner’s office.
A tweet by the bureau didn’t say when or where the bodies were found, and the cause and manner of deaths would be determined by the autopsies.
Temple Police Department Cpl. Shawana Neely referred all Telegram questions posed Wednesday about the two women to Garza’s office.
Questions about the bodies asked of Okfuskee County law enforcement were forwarded to bureau spokeswoman Beth Green. Green referred all questions about the homicide investigation back to Temple Police.
Okemah News Leader publisher Kay Thompson described where the bodies were found as a secluded area. She was told the bodies were located next to an abandoned house at 381122 E. 1140 Road. The area is called Grassy Lake Road by residents, and it’s a place where lots of burned vehicles and other things are dumped by people, Thompson said.
Marks’ ex-girlfriend still missing
April Pease, Marks’ ex-girlfriend and mother of one of his sons, was reported missing March 17, 2009, in Bloomington, Minn. She’s not been heard from since.
Pease and Marks were in a heated custody battle, and Pease and Marks had criminal documents filed against them, according to courts documents from Washington state the Telegram obtained.
The Pease investigation is still active, and Bloomington Police Department is monitoring the current developments to see if anything applies to their investigation, Deputy Chief Mike Hartley previously said.
“As more information comes in, we will follow up,” Hartley said.
