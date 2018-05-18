Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Elvin Devon Levels Friday on a charge of arson in connection to a house fire April 27 on West Church Avenue.
Levels was given a bond of $75,000.
Levels turned himself in Thursday, said Capt. Chris Mahlstedt with the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday obtained a complaint charging Levels with first-degree arson, an official said Thursday.
Levels used an accelerate to start the blaze, according to the arrest affidavit, but it did not indicate why the fire was started.
By May 1, “investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was intentional,” Mahlstedt said at that time.
The department responded to a residential structure fire with two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one command vehicle and three EMS vehicles.
“First arriving units found multiple fires within the structure that were extinguished without incident,” Mahlstedt said. “The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.”
No injuries were reported and the two occupants relocated with family, officials said.
Arraigned on an unrelated charge was Alejandro James Pena on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
