NOLANVILLE — Firefighters suspect arson was involved in a fire which destroyed an abandoned home in Nolanville.
Volunteer firefighters from the Central Bell Fire and Rescue were called to the home in the 200 block of West St. John Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The fire is being investigated as possible arson due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Facebook post said. Power was temporarily out in the immediate area, but had been restored by Monday morning.
