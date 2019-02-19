Neighborhoods in the southwestern part of Killeen saw a surge of assaults on Sunday, one day after the homicide of a 17-year-old man in the same area, according to departmental data available on the Community Crime Map website.
The data showed that on Sunday, 65 percent, or 13 out of 20 calls, across the city were assaults. Six of those assaults, around 46 percent, were concentrated in the southwestern part of the city, near State Highway 195 and Elms Road.
Two assaults happened in the southwestern part of the city on Saturday, the same day that Obadiah Moishe Bush, 17, was shot and killed on Covey Lane, less than a mile north of Elms Road.
On Monday, data showed that the department fielded four assault calls in the city, none of which were in the southwestern neighborhoods that had seen eight assaults in the two days prior.
No specific trends, such as gang activity, have been identified in that area to account for the assaults on Sunday, said KPD Commander Jeff Donohue, on Tuesday.
“Typically, domestic violence is a common reason for an assault call,” he said.
The department is trying to continue a positive trend from last year, in which aggravated assaults declined by 52 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to a KPD news release on Feb. 1.
“We’re doing our best to use crime analytics to dictate where the officers are needed and we are also constantly engaging with the public to have their support and communication,” Donohue said.
