1. Yes. Voters picked a Democrat in 2016; another Democrat should finish the term.

2. Yes. Not only should the job go to a Democrat, but to another minority as well.

3. No. The ability to perform the duties of the office should come before party labels.

4. No. Commissioners have the authority to pick whoever they want for the office.

5. Unsure. It’s an unusual situation. It’s hard to say what role party affiliation should play.

Vote

View Results