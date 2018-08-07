One man is in police custody after an attempted robbery and short police chase led Killeen police officers toward Nolanville on Monday evening.
“At 4:56 p.m. we received a 911 call in reference to a robbery at the Good Time Smoke Shop located at 4200 E. Stan Schlueter Loop,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “Upon the officers arrival, they were told that a while male entered the business and made demands.”
According to Miramontez, the man got into a verbal altercation with store employees before fleeing, without taking anything, in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Officers reportedly located the suspect while he was still in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the man refused and led the police on a short pursuit towards Nolanville.
The man then drove off the road and officers took him into custody, according to Miramontez.
The man has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
