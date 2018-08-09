BELTON — A man accused of killing a Killeen police detective was in court Thursday for a status hearing, but the trial date decision is pending a report.
Attorneys for both the state and defense in Marvin Louis Guy’s capital murder case, await one of two expert reports on whether Guy, 53, is competent to stand trial.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, said he has not received the second report. One report was distributed to the prosecution and defense at the last status hearing in the case, in July.
Guy was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014, after a Killeen detective was fatally shot while the SWAT team served an early morning “no-knock” narcotics warrant at Guy’s apartment on Circle M Drive in Killeen on May 9.
Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, a detective and KPD SWAT team leader, died a few days after being shot during the raid, and three other officers were shot and survived.
In past interviews, Guy has said that he believed his home was being broken into during the 5 a.m. raid, and he began shooting in self-defense.
Guy is charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder and is in jail with $4.5 million in bonds.
Guy’s lead lawyer, Carlos Garcia, said he expected the second report to be emailed to Gauntt by Thursday afternoon, and the judge promised to distribute the report to both sides when received.
Henry Garza, Bell County district attorney, is trying the case for the state, along with Fred Burns, assistant district attorney.
In a previous hearing, Gauntt placed a gag order on the case.
The attorneys agreed to have another status hearing Aug. 30.
emilys@kdhnews.com
