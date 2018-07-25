A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted an Austin man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after Killeen police said he stabbed another man in the chest after an argument in April.
Jeremy Sydell Woolsey, 24, was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Park Street on April 28, in response to a “burglary in progress call,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Initially Woolsey and a woman told officers a story, which turned out to be false, about the victim being stabbed in self-defense during a burglary, police said.
Officers reviewed cellphone video of the incident that showed Woolsey, with a blade in his hand, arguing with the victim in the parking lot below, police said.
Another video showed the victim “bleeding form the chest after the stabbing,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted, on unrelated charges, were:
Ricky Frank Thomas Barker, 49, of Cedar Park, on a charge of aggravated assault—serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Lanica Williams, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Melissa Batres, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
James Jacob Nehi, 25, on a charge of aggravated assault of a child.
Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 20, on a charge of aggravated assault of a child.
Peggy Hutchinson, 57, on two charges of assault on a public servant, and a charge of attempting to take weapon from a peace officer.
Jimmy Dewayne Lewis, 50, on a charge of sexual assault.
De’Jana Mont’e Williams, 17, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Fe’Yana Shumauri T’Asia Lewis, 17, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.