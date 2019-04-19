Detectives with the Austin Police Department are investigating a sexual assault case from last year involving a Fort Hood soldier, an official said on Friday.
“On June, 22, 2018, at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a location for a report of an sexual assault,” according to the Austin police public information department. “The sex crimes unit is currently investigating this incident. That is all the information I’m able to provide.”
Fort Hood soldier Jeremiah Holland, 24, is named in an arrest affidavit as the suspect in the assault, and is accused of assaulting the woman after offering her a ride to her car, according to media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.