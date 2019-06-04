In mid-March four pregnant women were in the Bell County Jail.
One of those women was Maya Maxwell, who was recently said by the baby’s self-proclaimed father, Killeen resident Cedric Marks, to be about eight months pregnant.
Department of Family and Protective Services spokeswoman Mary Walker told FME News Service that Maxwell’s baby — a boy — was born Sunday and was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Walker shared the information from a removal affidavit.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t comment Monday on if Maxwell had her baby, Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
“Generally speaking, if there was no designated person or appropriate relative, CPS would take the child,” Walker said.
Both Maxwell and Marks are in the Bell County Jail, charged with the Jan. 3 capital murder of multiple persons in the slayings of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin. She also was charged, along with Marks, of tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation.
Maxwell’s blog
This wasn’t Maxwell’s first baby, according to her blog on blogspot.com. She called the blog, “This Is My Amygdala Speaking,” and she made only five posts in it.
The last one was titled, “Proud Birthmother.”
Maxwell, who is also known as Maya Rady, posted Jan. 30, 2014, that she gave birth to a little girl and gave her to a family she’d hand-picked. The infant was 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long, Maxwell said.
She wrote the post when her daughter was eight months old, according to her blog.
Maxwell made the decision not to keep her baby because another family could “offer her and does offer her everything and more,” her post said. “She will grow up with both parents who love each other and three siblings who are all just extraordinary.”
She got updates on her little girl and family and visited them when they lived in the same town, she said in the blog.
Maxwell said she’s an advocate for adoption.
“Not only will this new life be a gift to a deserving family but it helps you as a birth parent mature in a major way along with, in cases like mine, brings new people in your life as family and gives double the love to the child.”
“She didn’t know it but she had my heart like no one ever has or will again,” Maxwell said. “If I were driven by emotion, she would be in my arms right now while I sponge off of the government and cry due to stress from being a very broke, unemployed single mom.”
Maxwell’s present, future
Maxwell admitted to Temple Police investigators that she took Swearingin’s car to Austin to hide it from law enforcement officers. Then, she said, she was with Marks Jan. 3 when he reportedly killed Scott and Swearingin in a Killeen residence, transported the bodies to Clearview, Okla., and buried them in a shallow grave at a remote location.
Marks and Maxwell fled to Michigan, where they hid in the home of Marks’ wife, Ginell McDonough. An arrest warrant had been issued for him for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, and the home burglary was at Scott’s home in Temple.
The attorney representing Marks, Michael White, told the Telegram that Marks claims someone else was with Maxwell — not him. Marks pleaded not guilty to every charge filed against him, including several misdemeanors. He claims law enforcement officers forced Maxwell to say he murdered Scott, a former girlfriend who accused him of breaking into her house, and threatening her and her daughter, as well as Swearingin, a friend of Scott.
The Bell County District Attorney’s office has the option of seeking the death penalty in both the Marks and Maxwell cases. District Attorney Henry Garza hasn’t decided if he will ask for the death penalty or life in prison without the opportunity for parole in the event Marks and/or Maxwell are convicted of the murders.
Tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, has a sentence of between 2 and 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.