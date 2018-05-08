Harker Heights police responded around noon to a robbery in the H-E-B on Indian Trail.
The First National Bank Texas branch inside the H-E-B had been robbed a short time before.
Harker Heights police have yet to release a statement on the robbery, and personnel of First National Bank Texas refused to comment on the incident at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Dum Dee Dum Dum CRIME SPREE heating up as days get HOT, so will CRIME....
