Evette Washington-Taylor is the mother of a young man from Bastrop who went missing in Killeen under suspicious circumstances, she said.
Washington-Taylor has not seen her son, 19-year-old Terrell Taylor, since the end of June, she said. “June 30 was the last time anyone had contact with him.”
She said her son, who lives with her, would always call or text with his whereabouts but she has not heard from him since June 29.
Taylor was reported missing to Killeen police on July 9, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
Washington-Taylor said a woman from Killeen was the last to see him, at an apartment located in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
“He met a woman online and she picked him up early Saturday morning and took him to Killeen,” Washington-Taylor said. The woman contacted her on July 3 and said she had not seen Taylor for a few days at that point.
He also left his phone.
“For a 19-year-old to leave his phone is unheard of,” she said. “He even took his phone with him to shower so he could listen to music.”
Washington-Taylor described her son first as “well-mannered.”
“Especially if you’re older, he was sure to say, ‘yes, ma’am,’ ‘no, ma’am,’” she said.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 160 pounds, and athletic with a muscular build. He plays football and basketball.
She said her son wears black-framed glasses, has a small Afro, a tattoo with his last name on his left inner forearm, a scar through his left eyebrow, liver spots on his arms and back, and is slightly bow-legged.
Miramontez said Killeen detectives are investigating the case and that limited information can be released.
The family is doing its best to survive.
“We’re holding on and doing all we can to try to find him,” said Yolanda Kindred, Taylor’s aunt.
Police ask anyone with information that could help police determine Taylor's whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or anonymously, through Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
