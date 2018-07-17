1. Yes. Secondhand smoke is harmful, and minors should be protected when possible.

2. Yes. The law would be beneficial if it helps to encourage healthier behaviors.

3. No. It would be a gross governmental overreach. It’s none of the city’s business.

4. No. Such an ordinance would be difficult to enforce and waste police officers’ time.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether the law would have a positive impact.

Vote

View Results