A Harker Heights man recently extradited to Texas from California was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
Joseph Manuel Blas, 26, is accused of murdering Thomas Raymond West, 35, on March 10 in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
Police responding to a shots fired call at 6:46 p.m. found West on the ground “bleeding from entry and exit gunshot wounds in the abdomen and the hip,” according to the Harker Heights Police Department press release. “Officers applied pressure to the wounds while talking to him. Harker Heights EMS arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures; however, the victim succumbed to the wounds.”
Detectives obtained a warrant from Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke to arrest Blas on March 12.
Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force arrested Blas in Orange County, Calif., last month.
Also indicted by the Bell County grand jury on Wednesday in unrelated cases were:
Larry Theo Nesset, 26, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ebony S. Pope-Everson, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury.
Dishon Wilson Cooks, 25, of California, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
Leron Stephen Boyd, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Anthony Diego Mendieta, 20, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Bradley Neil Buzan, 36, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Mickey Sean Miller, 28, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child with a deadly weapon.
James Michael Martin, 47, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Susan Marie Young, 59, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jessica Fredregill-Hastings, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Crystal Marie Perkins, 34, of Grand Prairie, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Patrick Terrell Swain, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Larry O’Neal Brown, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
