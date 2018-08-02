A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Fort Hood man on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault after police said he attacked a man in his home.
Carlos Darryl Burris, 24, has been out of jail since posting his bond amount of $55,000 ($5,000 on a misdemeanor charge) on May 16, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Harker Heights police were dispatched on April 30 to a home regarding a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers made contact with the victim who said Burris “kicked his door in, rushed inside without his permission, and proceeded to strike him on his head and push him into his stereo system,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that fight between the victim and Burris ensued and that Burris punched the victim in the head.
The victim said Burris took his phone and smashed it. Officers observed injuries on the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jonathon Allen Hampton, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child under 17.
Kemori Ayana Brown, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Chanz Love Causey, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of kidnapping.
Adrienne Latrice Barnes, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of kidnapping.
David Marvin Dunlap, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jodi Marie Schimek, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Roychelle Leanna Martin, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.