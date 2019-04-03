BELTON — A Killeen man who violated the terms of his deferred adjudication probation for the aggravated robbery of a pizza delivery employee in 2013 was given another chance by a Bell County judge on Tuesday.
Darquez L. Grindle was 17 years old on Nov. 9, 2013, when he was arraigned for the first-degree felony. In 2015, he was given 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
He had to return to a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday after the state filed a motion to adjudicate his deferred adjudication probation after a string of probation violations, according to courtroom testimony.
Grindle testified about his circumstances and employment. Judge John Gauntt in the 27th Judicial District Court decided to lower Grindle’s bond from $50,000 to $10,000, and to give him 120 days to redeem himself before returning to court.
“I’m going to give you a chance to show me you can report (to the probation officer),” Gauntt said. “A first-degree felony is about as serious as it can get. You can guess where you’re going if you don’t show me you can do your best.”
Killeen police said Grindle was one of three men who robbed a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint on Aug. 18, 2013, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver was delivering a large order, totaling about $108, to an address in the 2600 block of Mason Drive in Killeen.
The driver told police he was approached by three men, one of whom had a gun.
Police said the three men took his money, his pizza and ran down the street.
Grindle was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
