BELTON — A Bell County jury comprised of eight women and four men will be deciding this week whether a Killeen man is guilty of two felony charges: sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of the same child.
Jury selection started Monday and testimony continued Wednesday in the 426th Judicial District Court in the trial of Jose Hernandez-Silva, 40. He was indicted in 2017 on the charges stemming from an outcry made by a child n February of 2012, according to court records.
He currently is out of jail on bond.
“Testimony continues on the Hernandez-Silva case will continue (Thursday),” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
The child, now 21, said that Hernandez-Silva began sexually abusing her when she was 8 years old, according to court testimony on Tuesday.
The woman testified on Tuesday morning, without the jury present, and later again in front of the jury, that she was forced to have sex with Hernandez-Silva in exchange for privileges such as being able to go out with friends, and items such as clothes.
When she told her mother in 2012 she was abused, her mother was in disbelief and asked for proof, which prompted the woman, then 14 years old, to make a recording of a conversation between her and the accused.
After hearing the recording, “Mom cried and apologized for feeling like it was all her fault,” the woman said on Tuesday. “The day after, we went to the police station.”
Stephanie Newell, Bell County assistant district attorney, told the jury in her opening statement on Tuesday that the woman is the only witness they will need to hear from in order to find Hernandez-Silva guilty of both charges.
Newell called other witnesses to the stand, including law enforcement and forensics witnesses, family members and a friend with whom the child had confided.
“The abuse started at 8 years old and progressed as she got older,” Newell said. “It was used as currency in the household, required as payment ... anytime he got the opportunity, he was going to take that payment.”
Newell said that after the 2012 outcry, the case went cold until 2016, when police finally located Hernandez-Silva.
Hernandez-Silva’s defense attorney, Michael White, chose not to give an opening statement.
Outcry
After the outcry to her mother, the girl quickly had to be ready to leave the house.
“My wife had received a call from (the child’s mother) and we went to the house to pick her up,” said Sammy Rodriguez-Milian, the child’s uncle. “All she had with her was a backpack with some clothes inside.”
He said that they initially did not know what was happening and they were intending on taking the girl back to their house.
“She got in the car and told us a little about what happened and I drove us immediately to the police station,” Rodriguez-Milian told the jury. The girl, along with her mother, aunt and uncle, made a report on Feb. 25, 2012, at the Killeen Police Department’s north precinct.
Rodriguez-Milian said that when they returned to her house a few days later to get more items, Hernandez-Silva “had moved out.”
He also stated, responding to Newell’s question, that there was a mattress in the garage but that no one slept in the garage.
The now-Killeen Police Department detective who talked with the child on Feb. 25 was fresh out of the academy at the time, working with a training officer.
“We talked for about 2 hours and she eventually disclosed details about the abuse,” said Det. Dusty Bradford. “She was calm and determined. She was diligent in answering, even when the questions got hard.”
A forensic interviewer who also testified on Tuesday described the girl’s manner during the course of their hour-long interview on Feb. 29, 2012.
“Her demeanor was a little anxious, and she was tearful in the beginning, but she started speaking and it was like water flowing,” said Susan Schanne-Knobloch, who now is retired from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton. “She was ready to talk.”
