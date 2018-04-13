A California man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 5 pounds but more than 4 ounces, according to an arrest affidavit.
Dishon Wilson Cooks, 25, of Fresno, was held on a $100,000 bond on allegations of being part of a marijuana distribution operation in Killeen using the U.S. Postal Service.
The Bell County Organized Crime Unit on April 9 made contact with Cooks in Killeen to execute a search warrant at a residence he occupied.
“We observed Cooks take a package from a postal delivery box and (a police officer) contacted him knowing marijuana was in the package,” the affidavit states. The marijuana in the package weighed 2.25 pounds.
Police said Cooks admitted to being part of a marijuana distribution operation between Texas and California.
Cooks has a California address. He was in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
In an unrelated case, Larry O’Neal Brown, 28, of Killeen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Friday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, police said.
He was held in the Bell County Jail on a $40,000 bond after Killeen police officers served a search warrant at his residence and located more than 6 grams of methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also arraigned on Friday was Catrina Carol Gordon, 27, of Killeen, on charges of possession of cocaine less than 1 gram, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said they found cocaine in Gordon’s car while she was being detained on another offense. Gordon was held on a $40,000 bond.
Brown and Gordon both were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
(1) comment
Crimes seem to be delayed in being reported to the public. Is the Chef de Gendarmarie cooking up another "cut the crime" stew????
