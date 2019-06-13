A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a teenager from Killeen on two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, according to court and jail records.
Christian Anthony Simpson, 17, was in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $105,000, according to jail records. He also is facing a charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from the same incident.
Killeen police on April 7 were dispatched to the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in reference to an aggravated robbery involving a firearm.
Officers met with a man and woman who said they were robbed, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that she had been driving her vehicle when a male, later identified as Simpson, got into the back seat and pointed a small handgun to the female victim’s neck. Simpson allegedly then told both people to get out of the vehicle before stealing the car and the man’s cellphone.
The victims later admitted to officers that they were in the area to “buy marijuana from the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
After both victims completed their voluntary statement forms at the scene, the female victim’s car was found parked near a Laundromat by another KPD officer, police said.
The officer said he approached the vehicle, initially believing that it was unoccupied, and found the suspect sitting with the seat fully reclined. Police found a small, black .380-caliber handgun when they searched the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A black backpack was also located where the suspect had been sitting, and when searched, police found it contained $194, cellphones and a brown Nike wallet with bank cards with two different names on them.
According to police, the people who said they were robbed were taken to the scene and positively identified Simpson as the person who robbed them at gunpoint.
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Rishi Sikka, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of tax violation on cigars and tobacco products.
Gary Eugene Aleman, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (repeat offender).
Chaz Nicholas Dumas, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
William Windle, 21, of Harker Heights, on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alphonzo D. Redmond, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Montavian Green, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jamarios Terry, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Adam Tovar, 37, of Temple, on two charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
Jonas Rosser Jr., 23, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction.
Izaac Izaiah Garcia, 17, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ruben Edward Heights, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft (repeat offender).
