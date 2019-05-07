TEMPLE — After 10 days, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department was able to arrest Chase Cope of Belton for allegedly shooting a man in the back near Temple.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a release that the shooting occurred on April 25 on Witter Lane south of Temple.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim of a gunshot wound to the back,” Cruz said. “The victim was transported to the Baylor Scott & White hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for the gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition and later released from the hospital.”
The Sheriff’s Department presented a case against Cope, 23, to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After the DA’s office accepted the case, a warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
On Saturday, deputies responded to reports that a stolen vehicle had been sighted on FM 1237.
“It was reported that two individuals fled from the vehicle,” Cruz said. “Deputies located both individuals hiding in a nearby trailer. One of the individuals was identified as Chase Cope, and the warrant confirmed.”
According to the Bell County Jail, Cope was booked just after midnight on Sunday for assault with a deadly weapon.
