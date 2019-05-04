BELTON — A Belton man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly stalking a woman who later moved out of Texas to get away from him, an arrest affidavit said.
Jesus Botello Calvillo, 31, was arrested after a warrant was issued May 21, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
The victim told police that in February 2017, she began receiving threatening and vulgar text messages from a phone that was later traced back to one of Calvillo’s relatives.
Months later, someone broke windows of her car and then tried to set it on fire.
In September 2017, two men came to the victim’s door but wouldn’t say what they wanted. A Temple Police officer contacted one of the men, who said he saw an online advertisement for sex at the victim’s address. Calvillo allegedly started coming to where she worked, too.
Calvillo was released May 23, 2018, after he posted a $75,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Juan Manuel Hernandez
Juan Manuel Hernandez, 40, of Belton, is charged and indicted with the Dec. 16, 2018, robbery of Mike’s Pizza & Wing Works at 2902 S. 31st St. in Temple, according to an arrest affidavit.
Hernandez was identified as one of two men who allegedly robbed the restaurant. A nearby search of the area found clothing, a ski mask, a sock with money in it, a knife and a broken BB gun used in the robbery.
A warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued March 21 by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
The indictment showed Hernandez was previously convicted for deadly weapon in penal institution in Anderson County and burglary of a habitation in Webb County.
Hernandez was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with bonds that totaled $110,000.
Other indictments
• Christopher R. Seeker, 33, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
• Justin Forbes, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Lucas Anthony Perez, 30, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Jeffrey Lee Armold Jr., 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Brandon Chaz Nichols, 26, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Kaya Marie Clubb, 24, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Detric Lashawn Thomas, 48, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Erma Joyce Jackson, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 gram and 4 grams.
• Charles Brown Jr., 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 gram and 4 grams.
• David Ramirez, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 gram and 4 grams.
The grand jury issued 28 true indictments.
