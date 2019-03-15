BELTON — Two juveniles were questioned by a Belton Police officer after three calls were received early Tuesday morning about vehicles hit by objects thrown on Interstate 14 between the Loop 121 exit and FM 1670.
The incidents were all reported between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Thursday.
The juveniles were located in the area, but no one was arrested by press time Thursday, Romer said.
When interviewed, the callers said the objects included eggs, but one caller said his car was also hit by a rock, according to Romer.
In Temple, a rock was dropped Tuesday at about 10:16 a.m. off the Nugent Avenue overpass near Exit 302. It slammed through the sunroof of a Volkswagen Golf GTI, but no one was injured.
Although it’s unknown if the incidents are connected to what occurred in Temple starting Saturday night, the Temple Police Department was informed, Romer said.
Area police departments have been on higher alert for incidents involving Interstate 35, rocks and overpasses and bridges after a rock was thrown Saturday night from a railroad bridge that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Keila Flores of Hewitt.
A large rock about a foot long and five inches thick was what crashed through the windshield of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata and hit Flores, who was a front seat passenger. The car was driven by her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, and her three children were in the back seat.
Flores was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and died at about 10:32 a.m. Sunday.
The rock that killed Flores was dropped where the railroad tracks pass over I-35 by ER Carpenter L.P. between Exits 303 and 305. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Rodriguez had a message Thursday for the person who dropped that rock. He said that person will get what’s coming to them — “if not in this lifetime then afterwards.”
“There will be one man they’ll have to deal with and it’s God,” Rodriguez said.
A memorial service for Flores is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakewood Christiam Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., in Waco. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Salado Police Department isn’t aware of any reports of objects being thrown off bridges, City Manager and Interim Police Chief Don Ferguson said, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t had any similar reports, according to Maj. T.J. Cruz, spokesman. Nolanville and Harker Heights police said they've had no reports of objects being thrown off bridges.
Nothing else has occurred in Temple, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
“The case is active and still being investigated,” Christoff said Thursday. “Our officers are being vigilant in the area where the incidents have occurred, and are also maintaining a normal patrol presence.”
