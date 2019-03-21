NOLANVILLE — The Killeen man who became infamous after a $4 billion bail was set for him by a now-replaced Bell County justice of the peace was arrested again Tuesday night.
Antonio Marquis Willis, 27, was captured by the Nolanville Police Department after he fled from a traffic stop, Police Chief Dan Porter told FME News Service.
Willis, who was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, was charged in December 2017 with murder after he was accused of shooting and killing Donte Javon Samuels, 22, on Dec. 22, 2017. Samuels was found dead in his front yard.
Then-Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown took the opportunity to make a political statement by setting the record-setting bond for Willis, who is charged with murder. Brown said she wanted to prove a point to others who thought she set bail amounts too low.
Willis’ bail was lowered to $150,000 after a motion was filed by the district attorney’s office, and he was released after he posted bail.
His jury trial, previously set for Dec. 4 on the murder charge, is now set for July 15 in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt officiating.
Nolanville arrest
Officer Zachary Oeller stopped a vehicle at about 7:53 p.m. on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard near County Road 3219, went up to the vehicle and smelled marijuana. The driver sped off and a pursuit began that led Oller and other officers into Harker Heights. Harker Heights Police Department joined the chase that ended in the 200 block of Jamie Road in Harker Heights, Porter said.
Willis reportedly was cornered after he tried to run, and a passenger in the vehicle eluded officers.
He already is charged with a Class A marijuana offense, but the Nolanville Police reportedly found two types of narcotics in the vehicle. In addition, Willis will be charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, Porter said.
No bail was set for Willis by press time.
Oeller is the youngest officer on the Nolanville Police Department, Porter said. He will be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce for the arrests he made in a string of car burglaries.
“I wish I had two more just like him,” Porter said.
The murder case
Willis has a record of felony convictions and is well-known by the Killeen Police Department, records showed.
He has a conviction for burglary of a habitation, which was downgraded to burglary of a building, a state jail felony, in January 2009 after first being charged as a first-degree and then a second-degree felony. Willis’ case was heard in the Bell County 27th District Court.
A second burglary of a habitation conviction in March 2012, first charged as a second-degree felony, was reduced to theft from a person, a state jail felony. He was sentenced to one year in jail, also from the 27th District Court.
The remainder of Willis’ convictions included those for misdemeanor marijuana drug offenses, making false statements for property/credit and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Willis was in the Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville twice, and was last released May 16, 2013.
