Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Tracy Ann Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of 56th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Grandon Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:17 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Judy Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:06 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Injury to a child with bodily injury was reported at 9:52 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market 3046.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of North Farm-to-Market 116.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Shots fired was reported at 2:01 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Theft was reported at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue C.
Theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 6th Street.
Theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Child endangerment was reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:41 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Compiled by Matt Payne
