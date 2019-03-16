Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:32 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Pixton Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:31 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday on Cactus Drive.
- Seventy-two hour parking was reported at 11:54 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
- An assault by threat was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue A.
- Harassment was reported at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
