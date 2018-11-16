Killeen
- A warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday on East Sprott Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Valencia Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 18th Street and Diamond Circle.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- A warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- A warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraud was reported at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Fraud was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
- Theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of RGIII Boulevard.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Harker Heights
- Harassment was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Lemonwood Road.
- Sexual assault was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
- A stolen vehicle was reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Rain Dance Loop.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:34 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 7:56 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Shots fired were reported at 10:37 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.