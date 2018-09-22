Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Collins Avenue.
- Possession of inhalant paraphernalia was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Meadow Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Big Bend Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in 3200 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernailia was reported at 4:28 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Paintrock Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Augustine Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:48 a.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:43 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:24 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:02 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A prowler was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Avenue A.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:49 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
- A theft was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday on Goldman Lane.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:44 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:59 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
