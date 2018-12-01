Killeen
Theft was reported at 2:39 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:56 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 2:09 a.m. Friday on Attas Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:03 a.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at midnight Friday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 3:12 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
Fleeing a police officer was reported at 7:04 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft of service was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:29 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue e.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact was reported at 11:12 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lazy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:52 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:33 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 7:58 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Discharge of a firearm within city limits was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Ridge Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An agency assisting traffic stop was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 Harvest Loop.
A welfare check was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Credit card abuse was reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
An assault was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:56 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:58 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
