Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday at motel x CTE
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Harris Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Duval Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:19 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:47 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:26 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was reported at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest for driving with an invalid license was reported at 9:02 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday at 2605 South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft was reported at 10:37 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Morrow Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street.
Criminal trespass and theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday at 142-A Wolfe Road.
An arrest was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft was reported at 11:43 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Harker Heights
The city does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday on Samac Lane.
Fraud was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by Hunter King
