Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Carmen Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
- Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stone Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Nina Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Shellrock Drive and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- Theft was reported at 12:12 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Seventy-two-hour parking was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Logsdon Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Seventy-two-hour parking was reported at 2:39 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Starlight Drive.
- Tampering/fabricating with evidence was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
- Injury to elderly with bodily injury was reported at 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bowen Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Avenue A.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- An assault was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Matt Payne
