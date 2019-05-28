Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:09 a.m. in the 600 block of Stinger Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Hallmark Avenue.
An assault by contact was reported at 3:03 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Drive.
A shoplifting theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:12 a.m. at the intersection of Nina Drive and Tallwood Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 10:07 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:54 a.m. at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:32 a.m. at East Hallmark Avenue
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:17 a.m. at Wong’s Palace.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at midnight in the 600 block of Turtle Bend Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight in the 800 block of Root Avenue
Copperas Cove
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 1:29 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 1:29 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:29 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190
Evading arrest was reported 1:33 a.m. at North Main Street
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:33 a.m. at North Main Street.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 11:44 a.m. in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported 1:44 p.m. in the 800 block of South 25th Street
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 200 block of South 7th Street
An Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:39 p.m. in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
A theft was reported at 7:56 p.m. in the 2900 block of Post Office Road.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 7:56 p.m. in the 2900 block of Post Office Road.
Burglary habitation was reported at 7:55 p.m. in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:12 p.m. in the 400 block of Hill Street
An assault by threat was reported at 11:07 p.m. in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department did not release reports on Tuesday.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 5:23 a.m. in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disorderly conduct was reported at 7:34 a.m. in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
A theft was reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 900 block of South Live Oak Street
A reckless driver was reported at 10:31 a.m. in the 200 block of North Key Avenue
A reckless driver was reported at 12:06 p.m. on East Central Texas Expressway and E. E. Ohnmeiss.
An assault was reported at 2:10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Ridge Street
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:23 p.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue.
