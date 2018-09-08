Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Toliver Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Florence Road.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
- Theft from a coin operated machine was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Debra Circle.
- Shoplifting was reported at noon Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:55 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:27 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Morris Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:52 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:48 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- A theft was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Oak Hill Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday in Cove Terrace.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Yarborough Court.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 3:25 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
- A theft was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West 1st Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
- Forgery was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday on Cameron Drive.
- A disturbance was reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
- Loud music was reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
- A theft was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.