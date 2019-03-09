Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Greystone Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
Burglary was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Dean Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 8th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 12:19 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Gardenia Avenue and Peach Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Property was found at 12:53 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:22 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South 1st Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a crime blotter information on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Avenue A.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:32 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:31 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Runaway was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 183.
