Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Shoplifting was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane.
- Aggravated kidnapping was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:56 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Minthorn Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:41 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dimple Street and Bryce Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:08 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Hidden Valley Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Vardeman Avenue.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:17 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Indecency with a child was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:44 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wolfe Road and Industrial Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West First Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:41 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:07 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue H.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
