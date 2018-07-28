Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A warrant arrest was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
- A theft of service was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Terrace Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Friday in the 1000 block of North 4th Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:54 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South 38th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Little Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Town Square.
- A fleet accident was reported at 9:53 .m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Fraud was reported at 10:13 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Fraud was reported at 11:01 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported 3:22 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and South Main Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Welfare concern was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
- An accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of RG III Boulevard.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 7:29 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Little Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:49 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:27 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Key Avenue and East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of controlled substances was reported at 3:09 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.