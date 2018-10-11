Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
- Public Lewdness was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Evasion of arrest or detention was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Fort Hood Street.
- Fraud was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Turner Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- An assault by threat was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North 3rd Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 21st Street.
Harker Heights
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Actec Trace.
- Injury to a child was reported at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace
- Sexual assault was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Hopi Trail.
- A theft was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of College Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on Cameron Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.