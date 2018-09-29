Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A warrant arrest was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:26 a.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:12 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Inks Avenue and Lake Inks Circle.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 5th Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:27 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
- Forgery was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 31st Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:01 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Forgery was reported at 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
- A missing person was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:25 p.m. Fridayin the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.