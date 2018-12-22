Police are investigating the following reports:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Searcy Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Little Avenue.
- An assault by threat was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Toliver Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:51 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Carrie Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Kathey Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Valley Road and Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 a.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:46 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- Theft of property was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Creek Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday on Oak Ridge Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the on Wolfe Road.
- Graffiti was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday on Constitution Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Morris Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ewell Court.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Forgery was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Howe Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:39 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue A.
- Harassment was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday on Picadilly Circle.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 1st Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Naruna Road.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:25 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Ridge Street.
