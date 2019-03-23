Killeen
Two city warrants were reported at 11:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Liberty Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Rancier and Grey.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:21 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:59 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jay Drive.
An arrest was made at 5:32 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 7:54 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Bowen Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 2800 of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North First Street.
General information was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 7th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Tanner Road.
Found property was reported at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release blotter information on weekends.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 10:26 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in West M Brook Park.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:00 p.m. Friday on South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:12 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday on South US Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Barnes Street and Crider Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.