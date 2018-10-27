Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Transit Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday on Water Street.
- Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Pershing Drive.
- Burglary of habitation without forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Parmer Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Reagan Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Fraud was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street.
- Forgery of a government document/money/securities was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Injury to a child with bodily injury was reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:02 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 12:57 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:35 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:14 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday on East Central Texas Expressway.
- Loud music was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A prowler was reported at 9:57 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:01 p.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
- A domestic disturbance was at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:58 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
