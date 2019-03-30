Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Fourth Street.
Burglary was reported at 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Odom Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Tucson Drive.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Cinco Drive.
Burglary was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:00 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Tallwood Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:00 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Theft was reported at 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Interference of duties of a public servant was reported at 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 6:21 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Assist of another agency was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
An accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Bowden Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Easy Street.
An accident was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday at Sue Ann Park.
Fraud was reported at 10:17 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West 1st Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Loud music was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
