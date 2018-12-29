Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Forgery was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
- Burglary of a building was reported at 1:37 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue F.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:02 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ballard Drive.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
- Fraud was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday on Cove Terrace.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
- Fraud was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block East Avenue F.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Trespassing was reported at 2:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
