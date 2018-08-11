Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue
- An evasion of arrest or detention was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:26 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue
- Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Watercrest Road and Willow Springs Road
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dunn Circle
- A burglary was reported at 6:25 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:02 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South 1st Street
- Fraud was reported at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South 1st Street
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E
- A theft was reported at 5:47 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190
- A theft was reported at 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190
- A theft was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Neff Drive
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A suspicious person reported at 6:25 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 6th Street and Key Avenue
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:23 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 6th Street
Compiled by
Matt Payne
