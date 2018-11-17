Killeen
- Theft was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday on Brewster Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North 10th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Stephen Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:31 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue E.
- Fraud was reported at 10:28 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- Evading arrest was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Joseph Drive.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Western Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
- Loud music was reported at 9:53 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.