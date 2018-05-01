Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Alpine Street.
- Arson was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Hillside Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North College Street.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Green Avenue.
- Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of Ashlyn Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Greenlee Drive.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Failure to stop or give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at intersection of Elkwood Street and Goodnight Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Sparta Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of McArthur Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Avenue.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North 38th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 42nd Street.
- Aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North Park Street.
- Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 8:41 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Loop 121.
- Deadly conduct with discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Inspiration Drive.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 3:54 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Atkinson Avenue
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 1:39 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Reagan Avenue.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, under 1 gram, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at noon Sunday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
- An arrest was made on a charge of injury to a child and an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving without a license and expired motor vehicle inspection at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
- Sexual assault was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Quartz Trail.
- A minor was arrested for public intoxication at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Oak Trails Drive.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Boulder Run Road.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West U.S. Highway 14.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made on a charge of an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
Compiled by Kirsten Farmer and Kayla Bouchard
