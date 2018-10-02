Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
- Assault by strangulation was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:01 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Deadly conduct discharging a firearm near towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Assault by strangulation was reported at 10:55 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North 20th Street.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at noon Sunday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 500 Scarlett Oak Drive.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Carter Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency was reported at 5:58 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Valley Road.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Capricorn Loop.
- Burglary of habitation with no forced entry occurred at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Oak Grove Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Oak Grove Loop.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Colorado Drive.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 9:02 Sunday in the 2600 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Forgery of a government document, money or securities was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief, criminal trespassing of a habitation was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Drive.
- Failure to display driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Warrant of arrest, possession of controlled substance was reported at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- Unlicensed carry of a weapon was reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Henrietta Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 3:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Aztec Trace.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 3:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Aztec Trace.
- Theft was reported at 5:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
- Loud music was reported at 1:51 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Suspicious act was reported at 5:58 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Ridge Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.