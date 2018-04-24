Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue C.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Attas Avenue.
- A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Second Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for expired registration and no driver’s license at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, an assault with bodily injury-family violence, an assault by contact-family violence, and criminal mischief were reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Drive.
- Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, debit card abuse, and a burglary of a vehicle were reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument, and a theft were reported at 10:29 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Easy Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S.Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bronc Drive.
- Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:18 p.m. April 14 in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
- An arrest was made for driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
- A theft of property was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
- Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
- Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
- An arrest was made for driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made for expired operator’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, and speeding 10% of posted speed limit at 7:57 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
- An arrest was made for failure to appear and no driver’s license at 8:29 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Wolf Street.
- An arrest was made for public nuisance-keeping rubbish at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made for theft at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Rattlesnake Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Caroline Court.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made for failure to maintain financial responsibility at 9:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made for expired operator’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and speeding 10% of posted limit at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Ruby Road.
- An arrest was made for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, no driver’s license, and operation of a vehicle without registration insignia at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 500 Vermont Street.
- An arrest was made for failure to vaccinate animal and tampering with water distribution system at 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Woodside Drive.
- An arrest was made for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no seat belt, running a stop sign, unrestrained child under eight, use of wireless communication device, and violation of promise to appear at 2:06 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Daniels Drive.
- An arrest was made for operation of a vehicle without a registration insignia at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Valley Road.
- An arrest was made for speeding 10% of posted speed limit and violation of promise to appear at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made for taking water unlawfully at 2:34 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
- A theft of property was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:09 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made for a theft at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Badger Circle.
Compiled by Kirsten Farmer and Kayla Bouchard
