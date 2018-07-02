Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Wisteria Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 6:24 a.m. in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation without forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ryan Circle.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Church Avenue and College Street.
- Criminal mischief, class C, was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Elms Road and Carpet Lane.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W.S. Young Drive.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
- A criminal arrest was made on a warrant for another agency at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
- A criminal arrest was made on a warrant for another agency at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Estes Drive.
- Disorderly conduct and unreasonable noise in a public place were reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Estes Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Asa Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Trimmier Road.
- Deadly conduct, discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building, or person, was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday in the 17000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering/fabricating evidence at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A terrorist threat of a family/household was reported at 7:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- An aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:16 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
- A theft of printer valued at $500 was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An animal bite was reported at 3:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Bodily injury to a child was reported at 4:06 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Creek Street.
- Assistance to another agency, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, with the return of a runaway was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B. A juvenile was detained and released to a parent.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- A theft of property was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A male was arrested for theft of property at 4:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A terrorist threat was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
- Public intoxication was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Failure to appear, theft and a theft of service under $20 were reported at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
- Assistance to another agency and possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana were reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:03 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
