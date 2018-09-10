Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:58 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Poage Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Windfield Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:27 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Mustang Drive.
A discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Bobby Lee Drive.
A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 18th Street.
A narcotics investigation was opened at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Whispering Oak Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Chisolm Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Patricia Circle.
An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 7:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Continental Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Ashley Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana and a welfare concern were reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bluffdale Street.
A male was arrested in assistance to another agency, Austin Pardon and Parole, for violation of administrative release and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as well as possession of a controlled substance at 9:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An animal bite was reported at 12:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Wayne Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A male was arrested in assistance to another agency, the Killeen Police Department, for theft of property at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
A theft of U.S. currency, totaling $2,800, was reported at 3:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Assistance to another agency, the State Securities Board, was reported at 3:09 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
General information was given at 3:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
A male was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Patricia Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was given at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
A male was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana and Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants for failure to vaccinate, tattoo/microchip an animal at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Harker Heights
Current police blotter information was not available as of press time but will be included in a later report.
Lampasas
A male was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Brooks Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 2:07 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:17 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East First Street.
An assault was reported at 8:35 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday on Skyline Drive.
A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A male was arrested for theft of a firearm at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Howe Street.
A prowler was reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday on Snell Drive.
