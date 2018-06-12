Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Blotter information was not available at press time.
Copperas Cove
- A male was arrested for an assault with bodily injury, family violence, at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:17 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
- An assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Lindsey Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Drive.
- Striking a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- A robbery was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Lakefront Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Warriors Path Road.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A violation of a promise to appear was reported at 3:56 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported 8 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
- Burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Dr.
- A theft of property was reported at 3:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Driving without a valid license was reported 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- An emergency order of detention was issued at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
